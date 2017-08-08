How to Say Goodbye to Friends

As the clock winds down on our time here at Newsvine, I can’t help but think about all the friends I’ve met here. The fun we’ve had, the laughs, the debates, and even the arguments are things I will always remember. It has been tough to watch what has happened to Newsvine in these past couple of weeks since the announcement that the doors will be closing. Even some whom I thought could be rational and reasonable seekers of truth have resorted to childish and horribly personal insult tennis. All hope for civil discourse, while always challenging here, have now completely evaporated. And now it is time to move on to potentially better places.

This is one of my favorite scenes from the movie Goodwill Hunting. What Chuckie says to Will probably means more to him and has a greater impact on him than all his sessions with his therapist Sean. Give it a watch. Spoiler alert… Will leaves to pursue his dreams in just the way his best friend Chuckie had hoped, no goodbye, no "see ya later", and Chuckie smiles ear to ear when he realizes it. That is how one true friend says goodbye and how the other would want it.

Good Will Hunting movie clip - "Best Part of My Day" Watch on YouTube

Even as difficult as things have been here at times, I have learned so much from all of you, even the ones with whom I didn’t always get along. You all have gifts that you have shared with the rest of us during our time here.

Many of you are talented writers,

Many have a tremendous sense of humor,

Some are good listeners, open to other ideas,

Some are compassionate teachers,

Some are adept at conveying a point using logic and reason,

Some are rational and objective,

Many are opinionated yet willing to listen and compromise,

All of you care enough about our country, and our world to spend time writing about important issues and discussing them with others.

And all of you have made this a better place even in the midst of those whose goal it is to tear it down. But now it is time to take those gifts and share them with others. And as much as I will miss you all, if you don’t go out and spread what you have learned here and share your talents with others, I’ll fricken kill ya. (-:

The best part of my experience here will be the day this place shuts down, with no fanfare, no goodbyes, and I know that all of you will be off and on to bigger and better things and the world will be better for it. That thought will put a smile on my face...