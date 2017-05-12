Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown Convicted Of Stealing From Phony Charity : The Two-Way : NPR

Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown has been found guilty of siphoning hundreds of thousands of dollars from a charity that she and her chief of staff had passed off as a scholarship service for students. The Florida Democrat had faced 22 counts ranging from conspiracy to tax fraud; she was convicted of 18. Of the more than $800,000 she and Elias "Ronnie" Simmons raised for One Door for Education, member station WJCT reports that just $1,200 actually went where they told donors it would: students' education. In roughly five years, prosecutors say, the charity distributed just two scholarships. Prosecutors alleged — and on Thursday, the jury agreed — that Brown and Simmons pocketed the rest of the funds, using them for lavish events such as a golf tournament and luxury boxes for an NFL game and a Beyonce concert.

In a separate article from CBS News HERE, it was written:

"Former Congresswoman Corrine Brown violated the public trust, the honor of her position, and the integrity of the American system of government when she abused one of the most powerful positions in the nation for her own personal gain," Acting Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Blanco, said in a statement after the verdict.

and

The FBI Jacksonville Division released a statement about the verdict:

"Former Congresswoman Brown took an oath year after year to serve others, but instead she exploited the needs of children and deceived her constituents to advance her own personal and political agendas. Corrupt public officials undermine the integrity of our government and violate the public's trust, and that is why investigating public corruption remains the FBI's top criminal priority. I am proud of our special agents, analysts and support personnel who spent countless hours following the money trail in this case, and thank our law enforcement partners at the IRS-CI and U.S. Attorney's Office for their efforts to hold Brown and her associates accountable for their inexcusable actions."

Fortunately the people of her Florida District finally figured out what this con gress -woman was all about and she lost her seat in 2017. Imagine collecting money for a cause as good as educating our youth and the under-privileged and then squandering that money for one-self and one's friends.

This is the type of thing we cannot tolerate of our elected officials and ANY of them that do these sorts of things need to be removed from office and convicted to the fullest extent of the law. NO EXCEPTIONS! And no excuses.