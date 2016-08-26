Why Solar, Why Now? - Forester Network

This is a very interesting article on the history and current state of the solar industry and the economics behind it. I think as storage technologies improve making solar power more of a round-the-clock "base generating" type of source, the more penetration it will have into the overall energy source mix. Until then other types of sources still need to be built to serve the load "when the sun don't shine" as they say. Certainly storage technologies will add to the cost per kw-hr when viewing this from a Utility standpoint, but all in all, the outlook for solar in markets that are competitive, flexible, and adaptive sounds promising. Although, I'm still curious to see what happens with the waste issues when all these silicon cells/panels reach the end of their useful life and need to be disposed of.

Interesting observation at the conclusion of the article with respect to the economics and financing aspect of solar industry growth.