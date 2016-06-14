Sacramento Baptist Pastor Applauds Orlando Shooting | FOX40

SACRAMENTO -- Sunday, a few short hours after dozens were gunned down at a gay club in Orlando, Florida, Pastor Roger Jimenez delivered his sermon from his Sacramento pulpit. "Hey, are you sad that 50 pedophiles were killed today? No ... I think that's great. I think that helps society. I think Orlando, Florida's a little safer tonight," he said to the crowd of believers in front of him. A link on his church's Facebook page, Verity Baptist Church, directed viewers to the sermon on YouTube. "It is unnatural for a man to be attracted to another man," he said as he preached for more than an hour. "The tragedy is that more of them didn't die," he said. For members of Sacramento's LGBTQ community, religious freedom is sacred, but leaders feel a vile line has been crossed.

I saw this report this morning and my first reaction was to cry. Who in their right mind could possibly think like this? What the hell is wrong with these people?!!! How could anyone calling themselves a Christian possibly think that Christ would advocate something like this. If that is what they get from scripture, then that scripture has got to go!

The tears quickly turned to anger This son of a bitch was talking about my brother, all of our brothers and sisters, sons and daughters who are gay. People are dead and their families are mourning and THIS is how a man who claims to believe in the peace and love and tolerance of Christ reacts?!!! He has no soul and as far as I'm concerned he will rot in hell! Nobody who wishes death on people simply because they are different could possibly have a soul.

Aside from our gay brothers and sisters, nobody should be more upset by this than Christians themselves. Do you hear me fellow Christians?!!! Get off your ass and put this crap down right now!!! This is NOT what God wants. This is NOT what Christ taught! You can't possibly believe that no matter what someone wrote in a book thousands of years ago said. We can't allow this to continue, this has to end NOW! If your minister or pastor says anything remotely like this, you need to shout him down, walk out and shut his church down, and then report his terrorist ass to the authorities. Don't let this sick disease spread.

Perhaps I've been too sheltered in my life as a Christian, never having heard anything but love, inclusion, and acceptance preached in the churches I've attended. It was difficult for me to believe that anyone claiming to be a Christian could think like this, so full of murderous hatred. Now I know, and I will not rest until this type of thinking is wiped from the face of my religion and from the face of this earth.