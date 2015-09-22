Your Body Is Surrounded by Clouds of Skin and Fart Bacteria | WIRED

Ever wonder why every time your boss walks by it smells like feet and eggs? Ever wonder why sometimes perfume or cologne actually make a person smell worse? Ever wonder how the statement "smells like swamp-ass" was inspired?

Then please feel free to peruse the linked article for some serious eye-opening, mouth-covering, nostril-flaring, and stomach-churning education.

Perhaps the most eloquent, and yet viscerally poignant, revelation in the seeded article is the following:

Quoting a colleague, Meadow says, “The world is covered in a fine patina of feces.”

Many of us have known this for years, yet we rarely don rubber gloves, nor your basic hazmat bunny suit. We simply trudge through our days, feeling, touching, breathing, and (gulp.... ackkkkk... whooatttt... hup) tasting God knows what as the oblivious churn about their lives around us. Dammit! Ignorance IS bliss!

Ahhhh... Newsvine! Get smarter here... even though sometimes you really rather wish you hadn't.