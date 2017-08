If you have never been there before, Lake Tahoe is one for the bucket list. Even with the crowds of tourists during a major holiday there is something deeply relaxing and peaceful about this place. It calms the nerves, washes away the worries, and sets one's mind at ease. These two photos taken the evening of July 3, 2015 off the dock at Gar Woods in Carnelian Bay define for me the word "serenity".