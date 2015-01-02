Writer's Challenge: Memories from 2014

Happy New Year Newsvine Friends! I realize we are only a couple days into 2015, but I thought perhaps we could share our best or most impactful memories from 2014. I have many great memories spent with friends and family, proud memories like my daughter getting her drivers license and my sons venturing out on their own and doing great in their college pursuits. But there is one memory that stands out, and it is something I have thought about every day since.

It was less than a week before Christmas and I was taking my Mom to her oncologist appointment at the clinic in Sacramento. As we sat together in the waiting room talking about her doctor and all the forms she was filling out, another patient came in from the cold wet weather outside. She was young, early twenties I estimated, tall, radiant and beautiful. She was completely bald and made no effort to conceal that even with the terrible weather outside. As she removed her coat one could see that she had no hair on her arms either. She never did sit down, although there were many chairs available. She had a pleasant smile on her face and carried herself with strength and confidence. Only when she looked down into the baby carrier she clutched in her right hand did I note even the slightest hint of pain in her eyes. As I sat there thinking about this young lady and what she must be going through and what she must have been thinking as she stared so lovingly at her child, I glanced over at my Mom and saw the tears rolling down her cheeks.

I can't shake that memory, that young woman's face, the reaction of my mother who never once shed a tear during her own bout with breast cancer. I've thought about it every day since, and I hope and pray that this strong, brave young lady can beat her cancer and see her baby grow to adulthood. That would be my wish for 2015.