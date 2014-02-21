Newsvine

Freewill

 

Ajit Pai: The FCC Wades Into the Newsroom - WSJ.com

Is anyone else concerned about our Federal Government meddling in the "news"?  What do you suppose was the reason for the First Amendment?

Ajit Pai is a commissioner at the FCC and HE is certainly concerned. Perhaps it is time the rest of us take note and listen.

But everyone should agree on this: The government has no place pressuring media organizations into covering certain stories.

Unfortunately, the Federal Communications Commission, where I am a commissioner, does not agree. Last May the FCC proposed an initiative to thrust the federal government into newsrooms across the country. With its "Multi-Market Study of Critical Information Needs," or CIN, the agency plans to send researchers to grill reporters, editors and station owners about how they decide which stories to run. A field test in Columbia, S.C., is scheduled to begin this spring.

 

