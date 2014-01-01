Newsvine

Freewill

 

About Eager to spread the truth like butter...the real kind...no margarine or other slippery substitutes. Articles: 17 Seeds: 35 Comments: 7389 Since: Jun 2010

***HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!***

Current Status: Blessed (1)
By Freewill
Wed Jan 1, 2014 3:31 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

HAPPY NEW YEAR!!!

 

Happy New Year to all my friends at Newsvine!  Hope you all had a great celebration with family and friends, and I look forward to seeing you in 2014.  Best wishes to all of you in the new year!

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor