Time for this to STOP!!!

To those who have been flagging and collapsing articles here at Newsvine, please stop! Stooping to the ways and tactics of one's opposition is not the way to defeat them. I'm sure that some of you recall the same tactics being used against conservative and libertarian viners quite frequently about 1.5 to 2 years back. If you thought such silencing via censorship to be unacceptable back then, then why should it be acceptable now?

Everyone has a right to an opinion, and a right to express it, even if we feel it is based on misinformation, or disinformation. If we don't like an opinion, we are free to ignore it, or better yet refute it with evidence, logic, reason, and civility. If we simply silence it, by shutting it down we also shut down our opportunity to counter and expose it for what it is. I and other viners had responded to some of those articles, and the comments that were left on them, and now those responses are gone as well. If we want to change some minds, or convince others to consider our views, then we must let such responses stand against that which we find to be misleading, hyperbole, incorrect, or just flat wrong.

Below is a comment I left on an article that was collapsed just as I had finished posting it. It was lost along with the article.

***********************************************************

In reply to: Mofongo #1

And a second article I wrote about the Teatards being allowed to exploit a feature of the Newsvine site to obstruct the purpose of the site was also targeted by our Real Patriot friends of Jesus. So far the response has been crickets.

Well, well. Welcome to the world of those who lean conservative here then my friend. Pisses you off doesn't it? A couple of years ago it was the "Teatards", and conservatives in general who were having their articles collapsed by the dozens every day and there was silence from the moderators then as well. Where was your condemnation of those who were being allowed to exploit a feature of the Newsvine site to obstruct the purpose of the site then? In fact, many of the articles, very much like this one, written by those seeders to expose such actions and ask for help from the moderators were met with ridicule, scorn, and more collapsing by the left leaning viners here.

I'm not condoning these actions, in fact I emplore whoever is doing this to STOP! It is not the right way to get one's point across, and in fact it is a cowardly way. I stand as firmly against it now as I did when it was the conservative articles, some of my articles, that were being collapsed. Too bad that the name-callers and those who are complaining so vehemently about it now, were laughing and egging it on when the shoe was on the other foot.

Personally, I'm reading this as acceptance by Newsvine.

Perhaps you should read it as "What comes around goes around", or "You reap what you sow".

TO WHOMEVER IS DOING THIS - The point has been made. Please no more of this! Those conservatives who have been victims of this sort of thing in the past (and even some recently) need to show that we are better than that. We are above that. I and other viners have left some very good comments and counter-arguments on the seeds you have been collapsing. You are wasting all our opportunities to expose the folly and disinformation in some of those articles and leaving them bare for all to see. Please... no more!

************************************************************

If we want to make a difference here, we need to be smart my friends. We need to practice what we preach, not the tactics of our opposition. We need to treat others as we would want to be treated or regarded, with respect and an open mind. We need to counter opinions we find objectionable with logic, reason and civility, not with a hammer of censorship.

Sincerely,

Freewill