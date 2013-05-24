Some Unions Now Angry About Health Care Overhaul

Huh! Who would have thunk it? Sounds like there are many unions now upset for the very same reasons that so many who opposed the legislation were concerned in the first place.

"It makes an untruth out of what the president said, that if you like your insurance, you could keep it," said Joe Hansen, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. "That is not going to be true for millions of workers now."

An "untruth", NOT true, a lie, or at least a little white lie. It would appear that some of these unions really did need to help pass this law so that they could finally see what's in it. Well now that they, Nancy Pelosi, and everyone else who couldn't see it coming finally understand it, I wonder what it is they intend to do about it? Sounds to me like their friends in high places intend to do precisely nothing about it.

But last month, the union representing roofers issued a statement calling for "repeal or complete reform" of the health care law. Kinsey Robinson, president of the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers, complained that labor's concerns over the health care law "have not been addressed, or in some instances, totally ignored." "In the rush to achieve its passage, many of the act's provisions were not fully conceived, resulting in unintended consequences that are inconsistent with the promise that those who were satisfied with their employer-sponsored coverage could keep it," Robinson said.

Stay tuned. This could get interesting.