Freewill

 

Did You Ship Your Pants?

By Freewill
Wed Apr 17, 2013 10:40 PM
I laughed so hard I nearly shipped my pants! I might actually go to shop there now.

Hope you enjoy this brief respite from all the "Getting Smarter Here" that is Newsvine.

Want to ship your pants too? Can't find what you're looking for in store, a sales associate can find it on Kmart.com and ship it to you for free! #ShipMyPants http://kmrt.us/17rhp8t

