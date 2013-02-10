A Lesson in Tolerance

A man and his wife were awakened at 3:00 am by a loud pounding on the door. The man gets up and goes to the door where a drunken stranger, standing in the pouring rain, is asking for a push.

"Not a chance," says the husband, "it's 3:00 in the morning!" He slams the door and returns to bed.

"Who was that?" asked his wife.

"Just some drunk guy asking for a push," he answers.

"Did you help him?" she asks.

"NO, I did NOT, it's 3am in the morning and it's bloody pouring rain out there!"

"Well, you have a short memory," says his wife. "Can't you remember about three months ago when we broke down, and those two guys helped us? I think you should help him, and you should be ashamed of yourself! God loves drunk people too you know."

The man thinks about it and does as he is told, gets dressed, and goes out into the pounding rain.

He calls out into the dark, "Hello, are you still there?"

"Yes," comes back the answer.

"Do you still need a push?" calls out the husband.

"Yes, please!" comes the reply from the dark.

"Where are you?" asks the husband.

"Over here on the swing," replied the drunk.

Thought I'd lighten the mood around here a bit. :-)

LEGAL DISCLAIMER:

The joke above was sent to me by a friend via e-mail and was not penned of my own hand. As far as I can tell, the originator of this joke is Mr. Joe Burton at Funny or Die and was originally entitled "God Loves Drunks Too!". All characters appearing in this joke are fictitious. Any resemblance to real persons, living or dead, is purely coincidental. No animals were harmed in the crafting of this joke, or the posting of it here at Newsvine.

